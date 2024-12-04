Wednesday, December 4, 2024
Travelers Taproom has opened a 4,139-square-foot space.
Travelers Taproom Opens at Northwest Commons Shopping Center in Grand Island, Nebraska

by Kristin Harlow

GRAND ISLAND, NEB. — Travelers Taproom has opened a 4,139-square-foot taproom at Northwest Commons Shopping Center in Grand Island, a city in central Nebraska. The Staenberg Group manages the property at 2230 N. Webb Road. Travelers Taproom offers a self-pour experience, where guests can choose from 60 rotating taps featuring local beers, ciders and seltzers. There is also a whiskey, bourbon and wine bar. Travelers Taproom is inspired by the owners’ travels across the country. Additional tenants at the shopping center include Dick’s Sporting Goods, Burlington, T-Mobile, Spectrum and Pro Image Sports.

