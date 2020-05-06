REBusinessOnline

Travis County to Extend Stay-at-Home Order Beyond May 8

Posted on by in Texas

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Travis County Judge Sarah Eckhardt said on Tuesday that she is working to extend the Central Texas county’s stay-at-home order that expires on May 8, according to The Austin American-Statesman. Austin Mayor Steve Adler also said earlier this week that he supports an extended stay-at-home order throughout the state capital and its metro area. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott lifted the statewide stay-at-home order on Friday, May 1.

