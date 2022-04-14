Treated Lumber Outlet Signs 13,000 SF Industrial Lease in Carmel, Indiana

CARMEL, IND. — Treated Lumber Outlet LLC has signed a lease for a 13,000-square-foot industrial building in the Indianapolis suburb of Carmel. The property, located at 4511 W. 99th St., features 11,700 square feet of warehouse space and 1,300 square feet of office space. Building features include two dock doors, one drive-in door, column spacing and a clear height of 24 feet. Conrad Jacobs of Avison Young represented the landlord, Jadam Property Group. The tenant expects to take occupancy in June.