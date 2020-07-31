TRECAP Management Buys Two Warehouses Totaling 31,750 SF in Houston

HOUSTON — Locally based investment firm TRECAP Management has purchased two warehouses totaling 31,750 square feet in Houston. The buildings are located at 12400 and 12402 Taylor Road and are fully leased to SRS Distribution Inc. Barrett Gibson and Jason Tangen of Colliers International represented the seller, H&B Development & Construction LP, as well as TRECAP Management in the transaction.