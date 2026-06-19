Friday, June 19, 2026
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AcquisitionsAffordable HousingDevelopmentMultifamilyNew YorkNortheast

Tredway Buys 168-Unit Affordable Seniors Housing Complex in Peekskill, New York, Plans Rehabilitation

by Taylor Williams

PEEKSKILL, N.Y. — New York-based owner-operator Tredway has purchased a 168-unit affordable seniors housing complex in Peekskill, about 50 miles north of New York City. The property at 901-907 Main St. houses units that are reserved for renters earning 60 percent or less of the area median income. As a means of preserving affordability, Tredway plans to invest about $4.5 million in capital improvements to the property, including façade repairs, upgrades to building systems and the installation of new in-unit appliances. Tredway also plans to enhance the building’s security systems and introduce new social services. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.

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