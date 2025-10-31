Tredway Completes Renovation of 97-Unit Affordable Seniors Housing Complex in Brooklyn

NEW YORK CITY — Affordable housing owner-operator Tredway has completed the renovation of Greene Clermont Houses, a 97-unit affordable seniors housing complex in Brooklyn. Built in 1985, the seven-story complex is located in the borough’s Fort Greene neighborhood and houses units that are reserved for renters earning 50 percent or less of the area median income. Renovations upgraded units’ flooring, lighting, kitchens and bathrooms, and the community room has been enhanced to include a new kitchen, wellness room, nurse’s station and resident services coordinator office. Tredway partnered with the New York City Department of Housing Preservation and Development on the project, which also served to preserve the property’s affordability status for another 40 years.