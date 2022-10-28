Treeline to Build 300,000 SF Industrial Park in Gaffney, South Carolina

Treeline will develop a 300,000-square-foot industrial facility on this site in Gaffney, S.C., marking the company’s third such development in the Southeast.

GAFFNEY, S.C. — New York-based Treeline has acquired a 36-acre site in Gaffney, a city in South Carolina roughly equidistant between Greenville, S.C., and Charlotte. Treeline was self-represented in the transaction, in which they acquired the property from Hart Consumer Products Inc. The land will be used for the development of a 300,000-square-foot, $30 million industrial facility dubbed Victory Crossing. The project will mark Treeline’s third industrial facility in the Southeast. Choate Construction Co. will serve as general contractor for the development, with Warren Snowdon of Foundry Commercial acting as the exclusive leasing agent for the property, which will house manufacturing and warehouse/distribution tenants.