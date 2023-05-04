Treetop Acquires 527,000 SF Warehouse in Cheshire, Connecticut

CHESHIRE, CONN. — Regional investment firm Treetop Cos. has acquired CentConn Logistics, a 527,000-square-foot warehouse in Cheshire, located roughly midway between Hartford and New Haven. The sales price was $39 million. The site is fully entitled and approved for 238,668 square feet of new development. Brian Schulz, Kevin Welsh, Cory Gubner, Art Ross and Brad Soules of Newmark represented Treetop and the seller, DRA Advisors, in the transaction. Ari Schwartzbard and Thomas Lubeck, also with Newmark, arranged an undisclosed amount of acquisition financing through an undisclosed life company on behalf of Treetop.