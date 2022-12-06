Treetop Acquires Northern New Jersey Office Building, Land Sites for $27M

BRIDGEWATER, N.J. — New Jersey-based investment and development firm Treetop has acquired a 112,000-square-foot office building and two adjacent land sites in the Northern New Jersey community of Bridgewater for $27 million. The sites span a combined 27 acres. Elli Klapper, Charles Berger, Jeremy Wernick, Mark Silverman and Donald Sperling of CBRE represented the seller, Bridgemark Hospitality, in the transaction. Treetop plans to implement a value-add program at the existing building.