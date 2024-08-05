Monday, August 5, 2024
Tremont Asset Management Receives Loan for Refinancing of Boston Multifamily Property

by Taylor Williams

BOSTON — Locally based investment firm Tremont Asset Management has received a loan for the refinancing of a multifamily property located at 1955-1963 Commonwealth Ave. in the Brighton area of Boston. The amount was not disclosed, but the financing was originated in conjunction with a loan for a condo property in Nashua, N.H. The total value of the refinancings of those properties, which total more than 80 units combined, is $11 million. Patrick Boyle and Rose Liu of Colliers originated both loans through a balance sheet lender and a regional bank.

