Tremont Mortgage Trust Provides $22.8M Bridge Loan for Refinancing of Office Campus in Dublin, Ohio

DUBLIN, OHIO — Tremont Mortgage Trust has provided a $22.8 million first-mortgage bridge loan for the refinancing of The Blazer Plaza, a three-building office and lab campus in Dublin, a northwest suburb of Columbus. The property spans 519,000 square feet on 54 acres. The floating-rate loan includes initial funding of $12.1 million and a future funding allowance of approximately $10.7 million for tenant improvements. The loan is structured with a two-year initial term and a one-year extension option. The borrower was undisclosed.