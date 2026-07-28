Tremont Realty Capital Provides $22.7M Loan for Refinancing of Metro Houston Healthcare Property

SUGAR LAND, TEXAS — Tremont Realty Capital, a division of Boston-based investment firm RMR Group, has provided a $22.7 million loan for the refinancing of Sugar Land Medical Plaza, a 120,000-square-foot healthcare property located on the southwestern outskirts of Houston. Colliers arranged the loan on behalf of the sponsor, a partnership between Harrison Street and Pinecroft Realty. Tremont funded the loan, which was structured with a three-year initial term and two one-year extension options, through its affiliate, Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ: SEVN).