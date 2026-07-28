Tuesday, July 28, 2026
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Sugar-Land-Medical-Plaza
According to a property flyer on Transwestern's website, Sugar Land Medical Plaza was built in 2008 and has a typical floor size of about 21,000 square feet.
HealthcareLoansTexas

Tremont Realty Capital Provides $22.7M Loan for Refinancing of Metro Houston Healthcare Property

by Taylor Williams

SUGAR LAND, TEXAS — Tremont Realty Capital, a division of Boston-based investment firm RMR Group, has provided a $22.7 million loan for the refinancing of Sugar Land Medical Plaza, a 120,000-square-foot healthcare property located on the southwestern outskirts of Houston. Colliers arranged the loan on behalf of the sponsor, a partnership between Harrison Street and Pinecroft Realty. Tremont funded the loan, which was structured with a three-year initial term and two one-year extension options, through its affiliate, Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ: SEVN).

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