Tremont Realty Capital Provides $28M Loan for Refinancing of San Antonio Industrial Building

SAN ANTONIO — Tremont Realty Capital, a division of Boston-based investment firm RMR Group, has provided a $28 million bridge loan for the refinancing of Rise at Loop 410, an approximately 360,000-square-foot warehouse and distribution building in San Antonio. According to LoopNet Inc., the cross-dock building offers 36-foot clear heights, 106 exterior dock doors and 280 parking spaces. Tremont funded the floating-rate loan, which has a three-year initial term with two one-year extension options, through its affiliate, Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ: SEVN). Cushman & Wakefield arranged the debt on behalf of the owner, Connecticut-based Grandview Partners.