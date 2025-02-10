Monday, February 10, 2025
The-Lodge-San-Marcos
The Lodge is a student housing property that serves students at Texas State University in San Marcos and comprises 696 beds across 258 units.
Tremont Realty Capital Provides $31.2M Acquisition Loan for Central Texas Student Housing Property

by Taylor Williams

SAN MARCOS, TEXAS — Tremont Realty Capital, a division of Boston-based investment firm RMR Group, has provided a $31.2 million bridge loan for the acquisition of The Lodge, a 696-bed student housing property in the Central Texas city of San Marcos. The 258-unit community serves students at nearby Texas State University. The Lodge offers one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool, fitness center, basketball and volleyball courts, outdoor grilling and dining stations, game room and a cybercafé. Walker & Dunlop arranged the floating-rate loan through Tremont on behalf of the sponsor, Palladius Capital Management.

