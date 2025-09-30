Tuesday, September 30, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
2875-Broadway-Manhattan
The mixed-use building at 2875 Broadway in Manhattan totals 23,300 square feet and houses retail and healthcare uses.
LoansMixed-UseNew YorkNortheast

Tremont Realty Capital Provides $34.5M Refinancing for Manhattan Mixed-Use Building

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — Tremont Realty Capital, a division of Boston-based investment firm RMR Group, has provided a $34.5 million loan for the refinancing of a mixed-use building on Manhattan’s Upper West Side. The 23,300-square-foot building at 2875 Broadway houses retail and healthcare uses. Tremont funded the floating-rate loan, which has a two-year initial term with three one-year extension options, through its affiliate, Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ: SEVN). Meridian Capital Group arranged the debt on behalf of the sponsor, a partnership between TPG Angelo Gordon and Premier Equities.

You may also like

Selig Sells 45 Acres at LaGrange Mixed-Use Campus...

Cain International Provides Updates on $10B One Beverly...

JLL Secures $102.4M in Construction Financing for Otay...

Cronheim Mortgage Arranges $19.5M Acquisition Loan for Hotel...

BISON Partners, PCCP Receive $29M in Financing for...

Lee & Associates Brokers $19.4M Sale of Two...

Pennrose Completes 76-Unit Affordable Housing Project in Moorestown,...

Aucta Pharmaceuticals Buys 52,000 SF Office Building in...

Bally’s Unveils Plans for 35-Acre Entertainment Resort Destination...