Tremont Realty Capital Provides $34.5M Refinancing for Manhattan Mixed-Use Building

NEW YORK CITY — Tremont Realty Capital, a division of Boston-based investment firm RMR Group, has provided a $34.5 million loan for the refinancing of a mixed-use building on Manhattan’s Upper West Side. The 23,300-square-foot building at 2875 Broadway houses retail and healthcare uses. Tremont funded the floating-rate loan, which has a two-year initial term with three one-year extension options, through its affiliate, Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ: SEVN). Meridian Capital Group arranged the debt on behalf of the sponsor, a partnership between TPG Angelo Gordon and Premier Equities.