REVERE, MASS. — Tremont Realty Capital, a division of locally based investment firm RMR Group, has provided a $40 million loan for the refinancing of SpringHill Suites by Marriott Boston Logan Airport Revere Beach hotel. The 168-room hotel is located on the eastern outskirts of the city near the Wonderland MBTA public transit station. HREC Investment Advisors arranged the loan, which carried a two-year initial term with three one-year extensions. The borrower was not disclosed.