Birchstone Village offers one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans, along with a community lounge, learning center, sports court and a fitness center.
Trent Development Group Opens 228-Unit Affordable Housing Community in Madison, Tennessee

by John Nelson

MADISON, TENN. — Trent Development Group has opened Birchstone Village, a 228-unit affordable housing community located at 616 N. DuPont Ave. in Madison, about 12 miles northeast of downtown Nashville. The community is a redevelopment of the former Berkshire Place Apartments.

Key financial and civic partners in the project include Pathway Lending, Amazon Housing Equity Fund, Regions Bank, Metro Nashville’s Barnes Housing Trust Fund, JPMorgan Chase, the Metropolitan Development and Housing Agency and the Tennessee Housing Development Agency. Trent Development and Pathway Lending hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the property last week.

Birchstone Village offers one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans, along with a community lounge, learning center, sports court and a fitness center, according to the property website. Additionally, Family Affairs Ministries offers residents with resources including job placement coaching, financial literacy classes, tutoring and community meals.

