Friday, January 31, 2025
Nimbus-Apts-Everett-WA
Located in Everett, Wash., Nimbus features 165 apartments, a coworking lobby, fitness room, arcade and a rooftop lounge with mountain views.
AcquisitionsMultifamilyWashingtonWestern

Trent Development Sells Nimbus Apartment Property in Everett, Washington for $49M

by Amy Works

EVERETT, WASH. — Trent Development has completed the disposition of Nimbus, a multifamily community located at 2701 Rockefeller Ave. in Everett, approximately 30 miles north of Seattle. CEP Multifamily acquired the asset for $49 million.

Completed in 2022, Nimbus features 165 studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with soft-close cabinets, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, modern tile backsplashes and at least nine-foot ceilings. Onsite amenities include a coworking lobby, fitness room, arcade, cloud room with an entertaining kitchen and a rooftop lounge with mountain views.

David Young, Corey Marx and Chris Ross of JLL Capital Markets Investment and Sales Advisory represented the seller in the deal.

