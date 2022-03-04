REBusinessOnline

Trenton Systems Signs 50,000 SF Office Lease in Metro Atlanta

Posted on by in Georgia, Leasing Activity, Office, Southeast

3100 Breckinridge

3100 Breckinridge is a 30-acre office park featuring seven buildings totaling 253,307 square feet.

DULUTH, GA. — Trenton Systems has signed a 50,000-square-foot office lease at 3100 Breckinridge Building 1200 in Duluth. David Shockley of Progressive Realty LLC represented Trenton Systems, which is a computer hardware manufacturer providing secure computing solutions for the aerospace and defense industries. With the new tenant, the property is now fully occupied. Hunter Henritze, Matt Fergus and Seabie Hickson of Dallas-based Lincoln Property Co. Southeast represented the landlord, TerraCap Management, in the lease deal.

3100 Breckinridge is a 30-acre office park featuring seven buildings totaling 253,307 square feet. Located between Pleasant Hill and Old Norcross roads, the complex offers direct access to Interstate 85 and resides within the Gwinnett Opportunity Zone. The building amenities include ample surface parking, floor-to-ceiling windows and a landscaped campus.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Mar
17
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2022
Mar
23
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2022
Apr
13
InterFace I-85 Industrial Corridor 2022
Apr
14
InterFace Carolinas Multifamily 2022
Apr
14
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Carolinas
May
4
InterFace Student Housing 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  