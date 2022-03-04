Trenton Systems Signs 50,000 SF Office Lease in Metro Atlanta

DULUTH, GA. — Trenton Systems has signed a 50,000-square-foot office lease at 3100 Breckinridge Building 1200 in Duluth. David Shockley of Progressive Realty LLC represented Trenton Systems, which is a computer hardware manufacturer providing secure computing solutions for the aerospace and defense industries. With the new tenant, the property is now fully occupied. Hunter Henritze, Matt Fergus and Seabie Hickson of Dallas-based Lincoln Property Co. Southeast represented the landlord, TerraCap Management, in the lease deal.

3100 Breckinridge is a 30-acre office park featuring seven buildings totaling 253,307 square feet. Located between Pleasant Hill and Old Norcross roads, the complex offers direct access to Interstate 85 and resides within the Gwinnett Opportunity Zone. The building amenities include ample surface parking, floor-to-ceiling windows and a landscaped campus.