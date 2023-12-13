Treo Group Breaks Ground on 400-Bed Student Housing Community Near University of Miami

MIAMI — The Treo Group has broken ground on VOX Miami Phase II, a 13-story student housing development located adjacent to the South Miami Metrorail station near the University of Miami campus. The project will offer 400 beds in 163 units, alongside 10,000 square feet of ground floor retail space. Together with Phase I of the development, the community will offer 726 beds and 15,000 square feet of retail space. Further details on the project were not provided. The development team includes FirstBank Florida, ABANCA USA, MODIS Architects, MOSS & Associates and Asset Living.