TREO Group Completes $36M Student Housing Development Near University of Miami

Posted on by in Development, Florida, Multifamily, Southeast, Student Housing

Vox Miami

Vox Miami offers a mix of one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom units with a TV in every living room, floor-to-ceiling windows, stainless steel appliances, washers and dryers, walk-in closets in most units, exposed industrial ceilings, furniture and cable and internet included.

MIAMI — Miami, Fla.-based The TREO Group has completed Vox Miami, a 326-bed student housing community located at 7202 S.W. 72nd St. in south Miami. The development cost for the 193,250-square-foot project was $36 million.

Vox Miami offers a mix of one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom units with a TV in every living room, floor-to-ceiling windows, stainless steel appliances, washers and dryers, walk-in closets in most units, exposed industrial ceilings, furniture and cable and internet included. Community amenities include study lounges, a rooftop terrace and swimming pool, fitness center and parking. The property is fully leased for the 2021 school year.

The student housing property is about 1.6 miles from the University of Miami campus. The development is also near retailers and restaurants including Deli Lane Café & Sunset Tavern, Petco, Publix and Shake Shack.

Construction for the development started in 2019. The project’s development team included Moss Construction and Perkins & Will.

