VOX I and VOX II offer 726 beds for students attending the University of Miami in South Florida.
TREO Group Receives $132M Financing for Student Housing Community Near University of Miami

by Abby Cox

MIAMI — Affiliates of TREO Group have received $132 million in financing for VOX I and VOX II, a two-building student housing community located at 7025 and 7175 S.W. 59th Ave. near the University of Miami campus. Ocean Bank provided the financing for the 726-bed property. The community offers 262 units in one- through four-bedroom floorplans with bed-to-bath parity. Amenities include two rooftop terraces, swimming pools, five fitness areas, 20 study lounges and an outdoor summer kitchen. The property also features 15,682 square feet of retail space. 

