Tuesday, July 7, 2026
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Affordable HousingDevelopmentFloridaMultifamilySoutheast

Trevato Breaks Ground on $120M Multifamily Development at Former Water Park in Jacksonville Beach

by John Nelson

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, FLA. — Locally based Trevato Development Group has broken ground on a $120 million multifamily development at 1944 Beach Blvd. in Jacksonville Beach, about 16 miles east of downtown Jacksonville. The property will offer 415 market-rate and workforce housing apartments, as well as 1,800 square feet of retail space on the ground level and public beachfront amenities.

The site formerly housed Adventure Landing, a water park that closed its doors last Halloween after three decades of operation. Trevato Development purchased the site in 2021 and began demolition of the amusement park’s buildings and infrastructure this past spring.

The developer plans to begin preleasing for the new multifamily community in early 2028. The design-build team includes Dynamik Design (architect) and England-Thims & Miller (civil engineer).

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