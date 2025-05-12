Trevey Commercial Brokers Sale of 20,375 SF Retail Property in Parker, Colorado

PARKER, COLO. — Trevey Commercial Real Estate has arranged the sale of a retail property located at 12810 Stroh Ranch Court in Parker. Journey Church Colorado acquired the asset from AKM Family LLP for $5.5 million. Situated on 1.5 acres, the building, which is currently leased by La-Z-Boy, offers 20,375 square feet. David Marulli, Tommy Daher and Mitch Trevey of Trevey Commercial Real Estate represented the seller, while Tom Omdal and Katie Hummer of Kin Commercial represented the buyer in the deal.