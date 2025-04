PARKER, COLO. — Trevey Commercial Real Estate has directed the sale of Stagecoach Building, a retail property on 1.7 acres in Parker. Pony Express LLC sold the asset to 18632 Pony LLC for $2.7 million. Located at 18632 Pony Express Drive, Stagecoach Building features 26,000 square feet of retail space. David Marulli of Trevey Commercial Real Estate represented the seller, while James West of Black Diamond Commercial Real Estate represented the buyer in transaction.