Trevey Commercial Real Estate Brokers Sale of 27-Acre Mixed-Use Project Site in Parker, Colorado

by Amy Works

PARKER, COLO. — Trevey Commercial Real Estate has arranged the sale of a 27-acre development site at 8996 Motsenbocker Road in Parker, approximately 23 miles southeast of downtown Denver. Jeffrey and Diane Roth sold the asset to Perry Lane LLC for $3.5 million.

The buyer plans to develop a mixed-use neighborhood on the site with 70 apartments in two- and three-story buildings, a five-acre neighborhood retail center and a 14.5-acre neighborhood park.

Mitch Trevey of Trevey Commercial Real Estate represented the seller, while Travis Ackerman of Cushman & Wakefield represented the buyer in the deal.

