10310-S-Dransfeldt-Rd-Parker-CO
Crash Champions will occupy the 9,104-square-foot freestanding commercial property at 10310 S. Dransfeldt Road in Parker, Colo.
Trevey Commercial Real Estate Brokers Sale of Auto Repair Building in Parker, Colorado for $3.3M

by Amy Works

PARKER, COLO. — Trevey Commercial Real Estate has arranged the sale of Greg’s Auto Repair Building, a 9,104-square-foot freestanding commercial property situated on 0.77 acres at 10310 S. Dransfeldt Road in Parker. Bellagnu Land Holdings LLC (formerly Greg’s Auto Repair) sold the the property to 10310 Dransfeldt LLC for $3.3 million.

The new owner plans to lease the building to Crash Champions, which is currently operating a facility in the adjacent building. Mitch Trevey and Nick Beach of Trevey Commercial Real Estate represented the seller, while Scott Churchley of Cresa represented the buyer in the transaction.

