Trevey Commercial Real Estate Negotiates Acquisition of 9,100 SF Retail Building in Pueblo, Colorado

PUEBLO, COLO. — Trevey Commercial Real Estate has negotiated the purchase of a freestanding retail building located at 609 S. Pueblo Blvd. in Pueblo, approximately midway between Denver and the New Mexico border.

Mr Blue Sky LLC acquired asset from 609 Property LLC for $1.2 million. Dollar General occupies the 9,100-square-foot property.

David Marulli and Mitch Trevey of Trevey Commercial Real Estate represented the buyer, while Ben Farthing and Logan Grant of CBRE represented the seller in the deal.