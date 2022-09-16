Trevian Capital Provides $17.1M Acquisition Loan for Philadelphia Multifamily Property
PHILADELPHIA — New York City-based Trevian Capital has provided a $17.1 million bridge loan for the acquisition of an undisclosed, 71-unit multifamily property located in Philadelphia’s Fishtown neighborhood. The newly constructed property includes ground-floor retail space and was 74 percent occupied at the time of the loan closing. The borrower was not disclosed.
