Trevian Capital Provides $3.5M Bridge Loan for Multifamily Asset Near Cleveland

The Class C property will undergo renovation work.

EUCLID, OHIO — Trevian Capital has provided a $3.5 million bridge loan for the acquisition and renovation of a 94-unit apartment complex in Euclid, an inner-ring suburb of Cleveland. The seller, which acquired the garden-style property in 2018 as part of a 3,500-unit portfolio, elected to dispose of the property since it was one of only two assets outside the Columbus market, according to Trevian. Proceeds from the acquisition loan also funded $1.1 million for capital expenditures. The borrower was undisclosed.