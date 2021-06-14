Trevian Capital Provides $6.4M Loan for Multifamily Building in Queens

NEW YORK CITY — Trevian Capital, a locally based direct lender, has provided a $6.4 million bridge loan for a 10-unit multifamily building located in the Astoria neighborhood of Queens. The funds will be used to pay off maturing construction debt and fund final cosmetic finishes. The name of the property and the borrower were not disclosed.