NEW YORK CITY — Treville Capital Group has signed a 10-year, 18,412-square-foot office lease in Midtown Manhattan. The investment and financial services firm is relocating from 437 Madison Avenue to the eighth floor of 477 Madison Avenue, a 24-story building that recently underwent a capital improvement program. Peter Michailidis of JLL represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Arkady Smolyansky and Alex D’Amario of CBRE represented the landlord, RFR.