TreviPay Signs 73,000 SF Office Lease at Aspiria in Overland Park, Kansas

Posted on by in Kansas, Leasing Activity, Midwest, Office

TreviPay expects to move into its new space in October.

OVERLAND PARK, KAN. — Global business-to-business payments company TreviPay has signed a 73,000-square-foot lease to relocate its corporate headquarters to Aspiria in Overland Park. TreviPay says the new office will enable its more than 400 Kansas City-area employees to be in one location. The company, which expects to begin occupying its new space in October, is moving from 8650 College Blvd. in Overland Park.

Occidental Management owns Aspiria, which is the redevelopment of the former Sprint campus. Aspiria features walking and biking trails, a 68,000-square-foot fitness center, green spaces, three conference centers, coffee shops and a cafeteria. Occidental plans to develop an additional 60 acres surrounding the campus at the corner of 119th Street and Nall Avenue. Plans call for an additional 1 million square feet of Class A office space, 380,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space, a 120-room hotel and 600 multifamily units. Design planning on the long-term project is underway.

