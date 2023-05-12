Trez Capital Announces Key Leadership Changes

DALLAS — Commercial debt and equity financing firm Trez Capital has announced that after almost 26 years as chairman and CEO, firm founder Morley Greene will transition into the role of executive chairman. Moving forward, executives John Hutchinson and Dean Kirkham will serve as co-CEOs and take over leadership of day-to-day operations.

In his new role, Hutchinson will continue focusing on the firm’s debt and equity origination business. Kirkham will continue focusing on the key pillars of risk and capital raising for Trez Capital. Together, they will set the mission, vision, values and strategic direction of the company.

Hutchinson has been with the firm for more than 13 years, during which time he held progressively senior positions. He has more than 20 years of experience in financing residential development projects across a variety of markets and product types. Kirkham joined Trez Capital in 2016 as chief credit officer and has since taken on increasingly senior roles, culminating in his most recent position as president and COO.

In addition, Kirkham was welcomed as a partner of the firm earlier this year along with John Maragliano, who joined the firm in 2021 as CFO. Maragliano, who has more than 25 years of industry experience, will now serve as COO in addition to CFO.

“Trez Capital’s future has never been clearer, and this sound executive leadership team will continue building upon our reputation of providing innovative financing for commercial properties in major centers throughout Canada and the United States while providing exceptional returns for our investors,” says Greene.

Founded in 1997, Trez Capital is a diversified investment firm and provider of commercial real estate debt and equity financing solutions for assets in Canada and the United States.