Trez Capital Announces Leadership Update, Names John Maragliano Co-CEO

DALLAS — Trez Capital has unveiled key leadership updates with John Maragliano, a 25-year veteran in the financial services industry, named co-CEO serving alongside existing co-CEO John Hutchinson. The company says these updates build on the strategic leadership transitions announced in 2023.

“Since founding Trez Capital in 1997, I have always believed in surrounding myself with exceptional people who bring unique perspectives and skills to the team,” says Morley Greene, founder and executive chairman and former CEO. “The transitions we are announcing today reflect years of careful planning and the incredible talent we have assembled.”

Maragliano has led strategic planning and transformed the firm’s operations and finance since 2021. He will also continue to serve as CFO. Hutchinson is also the global head of origination and has led the firm’s debt and equity origination business since 2010.

Additionally, Christian Skogen has assumed the role of chief investment officer. He joined the firm as chief risk officer in 2021. Keiju Yamasaiki has been appointed to chief credit officer, overseeing risk and underwriting functions after serving as global head of credit risk and underwriting since 2021. Dean Kirkham is departing the organization as co-CEO and president after serving with the firm since 2016.

The executive leadership team (ELT) guiding the firm’s daily operations comprises Hutchinson, Maragliano, Skogen, John Creswell and Alec Barry, with Darren Esser now joining the ELT after serving with the firm since 2020.

Dallas-based Trez Capital is a diversified real estate investment firm and provider of commercial real estate debt and equity financing solutions in Canada and the United States.