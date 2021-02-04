Trez Capital Closes $52M Construction Loan for ViaVerde Multifamily Developments in Albuquerque

ViaVerde in Albuquerque, N.M., will feature 171 for-rent townhomes and 154 for-rent garden-style apartments.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Trez Capital has closed on a $52 million construction loan for ViaVerde, a 171-unit for-rent townhome project, and ViaVerde II, a 154-unit garden-style apartment community, in Albuquerque. Sonata Green, a joint venture between Sonata Trails and MultiGreen Properties, is developing the rental townhome community, which is located within The Trails, a 400-acre, mixed-use, master-planned community.

Situated on 11.6 acres on Universe Boulevard NW, ViaVerde is the first phase within the residential development that will include more than 1,000 rental units at build-out. Designed to reach LEED Gold certification, ViaVerde offers units with Energy Star-rated appliances, WaterSense plumbing fixtures and 16+ SEER air conditioning units, as well as other measures to help residents reduce monthly utility bills. The property will also feature smart home technologies, including smart parking, smart lighting, thermostat control, entry access to units and common areas, leak detection and smart parcel lockers.

Upon completion, The Trails will comprise more than 2,200 apartment units, 1,600 single-family units, 120,000 square feet of office and retail space, a hospital urgent care center, parks, trails, three schools and a church.

Wexford Construction is serving as construction manager for the project.