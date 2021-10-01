REBusinessOnline

Trez Capital Funds $21.5M in Construction Financing for Condominium Project in Clearwater Beach, Florida

Posted on by in Development, Florida, Loans, Multifamily, Southeast

Azure

Located on a 1.4-acre waterfront parcel at 415 Island Way, Azure will feature residences with prices ranging from the $600,000 to $1.1 million.

CLEARWATER BEACH, FLA. — Trez Capital has funded a $21.5 million construction loan for Azure, a 46-unit bayside condominium project in Clearwater Beach. Construction is now underway on the project, and is slated for completion by the second quarter of 2023.

Located on a 1.4-acre waterfront parcel at 415 Island Way, Azure will feature residences with prices ranging from the $600,000 to $1.1 million. The four-story building is approximately 70 percent sold. The property will offer three- and four-bedroom units that range in size from 1,552 square feet to 2,608 square feet. The units will offer smart thermostats and lighting fixtures. Community amenities will include a sun deck with swimming pool and spa tub, a gym/yoga studio and a private meeting room. There is also a private marina with 15 boat slips for sale.

Brett Forman and Scott Mehlman of Trez Capital arranged the loan for the borrower, Azure Development Group LP.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Oct
6
Webinar: Seniors Housing — Lead Generation Lessons From Active Adult Communities
Oct
12
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2021
Oct
14
InterFace Las Vegas Retail 2021
Oct
14
InterFace Las Vegas Multifamily 2021
Nov
9
InterFace Salt Lake City Industrial 2021
Nov
9
InterFace Salt Lake City Multifamily 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Midwest Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews