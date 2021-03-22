Trez Capital Funds $44.1M Construction Loan for Apartment Community Near Daytona Beach

Florida, Multifamily

PORT ORANGE, FLA. — Trez Capital, a private real estate lender, has provided a $44.1 million construction loan for a new Class A, garden-style apartment community in Port Orange, a city near Daytona Beach. The 288-unit development is known as EDEN Crystal Lake. Ben Jacobson of Trez Capital originated the loan on behalf of the developer, EDEN Multifamily.

Located on 19.5 acres at 1270 Reed Canal Road, EDEN Crystal Lake will have a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with nine-foot ceiling heights, granite countertops, high-end appliances, walk-in closets and balconies/patios in three-story buildings. Planned community amenities include a clubhouse, resort-style pool, fitness center, lakefront boardwalk, dog park with a grooming station, expansive lawn areas and detached garages.

The EDEN Crystal Lake site is located within four miles from the beaches in Daytona Beach, the Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach International Airport and LPGA headquarters. The property is also near Interstates 95 and 4. Construction of EDEN Crystal Lake is scheduled for completion in mid-2022.