MESA, ARIZ. — Trez Capital has closed a construction loan for Dale Cavan for the development of Hawes Commerce Park, an industrial project at the intersection of East Pecos and South Hawes roads in Mesa.

Currently under construction, Hawes Commerce Park will feature 10 buildings with a combined 16 units and a total of 153,000 net rentable square feet. The property sits adjacent to Phoenix’s secondary airport, Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport. Completion is slated for third-quarter 2024.