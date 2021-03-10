Trez Capital Provides $12.7M in Construction Financing for Phase I of Metro Austin Mixed-Use Project

GEORGETOWN, TEXAS — Trez Capital has provided $12.7 million in construction financing for Phase I of Parmer Ranch, a 454-acre mixed-use project in the northern Austin suburb of Georgetown by developer Owen Holdings Inc. The first phase will consist of 155 single-family homes. The entire project will ultimately feature 1,000 single-family homes, 100,000 square feet of commercial space, a 4.5-acre community center, a new middle school and 47 acres of open space. Phase I also includes the development of a 10-acre park with an event lawn and outdoor pavilion, a food truck court, green space with hiking trails and an amenity pond.