Trez Capital Provides $37.3M Construction Loan for Office Conversion Project Near Cincinnati

Posted on by in Loans, Midwest, Multifamily, Office, Ohio

The borrower, Trinity Square Holdings LLC, plans to convert two vacant office buildings into 129 apartment units and 97 rental townhomes.

SPRINGDALE, OHIO — Trez Capital has provided a $37.3 million construction loan for the conversion of two office buildings into multifamily space in Springdale, a northern suburb of Cincinnati. The borrower, Trinity Square Holdings LLC, plans to build 129 apartment units and 97 rental townhomes. The vacant office buildings were constructed in the early 1980s. Brett Forman and Scott Mehlman of Trez Capital originated the loan. The Warren County Port Authority is investing approximately $8 million in the project.