REBusinessOnline

Trez Capital Provides $42.2M Construction Loan for Ritz-Carlton Residences in Orlando

Posted on by in Development, Florida, Loans, Multifamily, Southeast

Ritz

The Ritz-Carlton Residences will offer 37 three- and four-bedroom residences with pools in a gated community.

ORLANDO, FLA. — Trez Capital has provided a $42.2 million construction loan for The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Orlando, Grande Lakes project. Ben Jacobson of Trez Capital originated the loan on behalf of the borrower and project developer, Unicorp National Developments Inc.

The Ritz-Carlton Residences will offer 37 three- and four-bedroom residences with pools in a gated community. Community amenities will include a private, owners-only clubhouse; full-service spa; 18-hole golf course; 11 restaurants and bars; water sports and hiking and nature trails.

Located at 4012 Central Florida Parkway, the project is situated 20.2 miles from downtown Orlando and 9.3 miles from Orlando International Airport. The project is part of the Grande Lakes master-planned community, which includes the Ritz-Carlton Orlando Grande Lakes resort.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Mar
23
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2022
Mar
24
Webinar: Increase Student Housing NOI & Equity Value with Water-Leak Mitigation Technology
Apr
13
InterFace I-85 Industrial Corridor 2022
Apr
14
InterFace Carolinas Multifamily 2022
Apr
14
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Carolinas
May
4
InterFace Student Housing 2022
Jun
2
InterFace Active Adult 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  