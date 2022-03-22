Trez Capital Provides $42.2M Construction Loan for Ritz-Carlton Residences in Orlando

The Ritz-Carlton Residences will offer 37 three- and four-bedroom residences with pools in a gated community.

ORLANDO, FLA. — Trez Capital has provided a $42.2 million construction loan for The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Orlando, Grande Lakes project. Ben Jacobson of Trez Capital originated the loan on behalf of the borrower and project developer, Unicorp National Developments Inc.

The Ritz-Carlton Residences will offer 37 three- and four-bedroom residences with pools in a gated community. Community amenities will include a private, owners-only clubhouse; full-service spa; 18-hole golf course; 11 restaurants and bars; water sports and hiking and nature trails.

Located at 4012 Central Florida Parkway, the project is situated 20.2 miles from downtown Orlando and 9.3 miles from Orlando International Airport. The project is part of the Grande Lakes master-planned community, which includes the Ritz-Carlton Orlando Grande Lakes resort.