Trez Capital Provides $64.7M Construction Loan for Elevate Apartments in South Florida

Posted on by in Florida, Loans, Multifamily, Southeast

DANIA BEACH, FLA. — Trez Capital has provided a $64.7 million loan to help fund construction of Elevate Apartments, a 293-unit, mid-rise multifamily community underway in Dania Beach. Miami-based Royal Palm Cos. is the developer for the project. The project is slated for completion in two years. The financing provided was a non-recourse, three year term loan.

Located at 600 E. Dania Beach Blvd., Elevate will have studio, one- and two-bedroom units ranging in size from 700 square feet to 1,000 square feet. Community amenities will include a pool deck, fitness center and storage space for water sports equipment.

Ben Jacobson of Trez Capital’s Palm Beach office originated the loan on behalf of Royal Palm Cos.

Trez Capital is funding residential and multifamily developments throughout Florida. In February 2021, the company financed a $70 million construction loan for Block 40, a rental building totaling 273 units in nearby Hollywood.