Trez Capital Provides $70M Construction Loan for Block 40 Multifamily Project in South Florida

Posted on by in Development, Florida, Loans, Multifamily, Retail, Southeast

Block 40 is a 19-story project with 273 apartment units and 20,779 square feet of ground-floor retail space.

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. — Trez Capital has provided a $70 million construction loan for Block 40, a high-rise multifamily project located at 1818 Hollywood Blvd. in downtown Hollywood. The community will be situated along the city’s famous Young Circle. The borrower, an entity doing business as Block 40 LLC, has begun construction.

Block 40 is a 19-story project with 273 apartment units and 20,779 square feet of ground-floor retail space. The apartments will have Class A finishes, including stainless appliances, stone counters, designer cabinets, modern plumbing and light fixtures, breakfast bars, washer and dryers and patios. Community amenities will include a rooftop pool and deck, fitness center, clubroom with kitchen, concierge, valet parking, Wifi in common areas and 24 hour security. The tenants in the retail space are undecided at this time.

Trez Capital provides short-term debt and equity financing usually between six months and 36 months in term, ranging from $5 million to more than $100 million in loan value. The firm has offices in Vancouver, Toronto, Montreal, Dallas, New York and Palm Beach, Fla.