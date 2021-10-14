REBusinessOnline

Trez Capital Provides $78.2M Construction Financing for Apartment Project in Miami

The Julia

Located at 1625 NW 20th St., The Julia will feature a mix of one- and two-bedroom units ranging in size from 586 square feet to 892 square feet.

MIAMI — Trez Capital has provided a $78.2 million construction loan for The Julia, a 323-unit apartment building in Miami’s Allapattah neighborhood, just northwest of downtown Miami. Ben Jacobson of Trez Capital originated the non-recourse loan. Charles Foschini and Chris Apone of Berkadia secured the financing on behalf of the borrower. The financing is a 36-month loan, with a one 12-month extension option.

Neology Life, a Miami-based development company, led by Lissette Calderon, is the borrower and developer. Construction has already begun, and the project is slated for completion by the middle of 2023. The development cost is $100 million, according to Neology Life Development Group.

Located at 1625 NW 20th St., The Julia will feature a mix of one- and two-bedroom units ranging in size from 586 square feet to 892 square feet. Community amenities will include a pool with cabanas, rooftop garden, fitness and wellness center, coffee bar, dog park and virtual concierge. The Julia was named after Julia Tuttle, the founder of Miami.

JAXI Builders Inc. is the general contractor for The Julia, while Behar Font Architects is the architect. Witkin Hultz Design is the landscape architect, and designBAR is in charge of interior design.

Neology Life is an experienced developer in the Allapattah neighborhood as the firm recently opened No.17 Residences Allapattah, a 192-unit, 13-story apartment building.

