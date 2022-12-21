Trez Capital Restructures Florida Operations, Plans to Open New Office in Metro Miami

MIAMI — Trez Capital has restructured its Florida operations by closing its Palm Beach office with plans to open a new office in metro Miami under new regional leadership. The firm is ending its current joint venture partnership in the South Florida market as part of the restructuring. Under the continued direction of Trez Capital’s global head of origination, John Hutchinson, the firm will continue building upon its existing market relationships, servicing borrowers, real estate owners and brokers in the Southeast.

“Florida and the Southeast remain an incredibly important part of Trez Capital’s business. We have established solid roots in the region and will continue our expansion by investing in our people, reinforcing our ‘boots-on-the-ground’ strategic approach and dedication to our investors,” says Hutchinson. “Our ability to leverage our team’s local market knowledge and varied experience no matter the geographic location has yielded trusted, well-established relationships throughout the country. I am excited about what the future holds for the Florida market and continuing what we do best: delivering results for investors and borrowers.”

Trez Capital has over $5.3 billion in assets under management, has originated over 1,700 loans totaling more than $16.5 billion funded since its inception and has nearly 200 employees in the United States and Canada.