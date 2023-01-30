Trez Capital Sells Two Apartment Communities Totaling 608 Units in Metro Austin

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Loans, Multifamily, Texas

Pictured is The Dalton, one of two apartment communities in Pflugerville recently sold by Trez Capital.

PFLUGERVILLE, TEXAS — Trez Capital has sold The Dalton and The Beacon, two apartment communities in the northern Austin suburb of Pflugerville that total 350 and 258 units, respectively. Trez Capital developed both properties in partnership with Thompson Realty Capital, with construction on both projects commencing in late 2019/early 2020 and wrapping up in 2021 and 2022, respectively. The Dalton and The Beacon both feature one-, two- and three-bedroom units and amenities such as pools, fitness centers, outdoor grilling and dining areas, dog parks and resident lounges. TerraCap Management purchased the assets. The sales price was not disclosed, but global real estate private equity firm ACRE provided $111 million in acquisition financing for the deal. Newmark arranged the debt.