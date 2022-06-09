Tri-County Real Estate Acquisitions Sells 22-Acre Industrial Portfolio in Brighton, Colorado for $9.2M

The three parcels at 12628, 12706 and 12750 WCR 4 in Brighton, Colo., offer a total of 30,524 square feet of industrial space.

BRIGHTON, COLO. — Tri-County Real Estate Acquisitions has completed the disposition of an industrial portfolio on three lots totaling 22 acres at 12628, 12706 and 12750 WCR 4 in Brighton. 12628 Brighton Partners LLC purchased the property for $9.2 million.

Totaling 30,525 square feet, the portfolio was 100 percent leased to two tenants at the time of sale.

Travis Ackerman of Cushman & Wakefield’s Fort Collins, Colo., office represented the seller in the deal.