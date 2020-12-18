Tri Properties | NAI Carolantic Arranges $25M Sale of Life Sciences Portfolio in Raleigh-Durham

CARY, N.C. — Tri Properties | NAI Carolantic has arranged the $25 million sale of 13000 Weston and 14001 Weston Parkway, a two-building, 137,759-square-foot life sciences portfolio in Cary. Michigan-based Alidade Capital acquired the assets from JPB Raleigh Holdings. The Park City, Utah-based company acquired the properties in 2015 and 2016 and made capital improvements during its ownership. The buildings were 96 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants including healthcare company McKesson Corp., World Courier Management Inc. and biorepository company Kryosphere. Jimmy Barnes of Tri Properties | NAI Carolantic represented the seller in the transaction.