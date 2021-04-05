Tri Properties | NAI Carolantic Brokers $26.5M Sale of Office Building in Raleigh

Trinity Place is a 113,368-square-foot-building that is situated on 6.3 acres across from PNC Arena in Raleigh.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Tri Properties | NAI Carolantic has brokered the $26.5 million sale of Trinity Place, a four-story, Class A office building located at 1201 Edwards Mill Road in Raleigh. The 113,368 square-foot-building is situated on 6.3 acres across from PNC Arena. Jimmy Barnes of Tri Properties | NAI Carolantic, handled the transaction on behalf of the buyer, JPB Raleigh Holdings. The seller was Chicago-based Origin-Trinity Holding.

Trinity Place was 90 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants representing a diverse mix of industries, including public relations, insurance, real estate, data processing and other business services.

JPB Raleigh Holdings currently owns over 400,000 square feet of Class A office space in its Raleigh/Durham portfolio, including other buildings such as Northchase on Six Forks Road and Time & Temperature on Glenwood Avenue. The firm has renovation plans to refurbish Trinity Place’s lobby and common areas and upgrade the landscaping. Tri Properties | NAI Carolantic will handle the leasing and management.