REBusinessOnline

Tri Properties | NAI Carolantic Brokers $26.5M Sale of Office Building in Raleigh

Posted on by in Acquisitions, North Carolina, Office, Southeast

Trinity Place

Trinity Place is a 113,368-square-foot-building that is situated on 6.3 acres across from PNC Arena in Raleigh.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Tri Properties | NAI Carolantic has brokered the $26.5 million sale of Trinity Place, a four-story, Class A office building located at 1201 Edwards Mill Road in Raleigh. The 113,368 square-foot-building is situated on 6.3 acres across from PNC Arena. Jimmy Barnes of Tri Properties | NAI Carolantic, handled the transaction on behalf of the buyer, JPB Raleigh Holdings. The seller was Chicago-based Origin-Trinity Holding.

Trinity Place was 90 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants representing a diverse mix of industries, including public relations, insurance, real estate, data processing and other business services.

JPB Raleigh Holdings currently owns over 400,000 square feet of Class A office space in its Raleigh/Durham portfolio, including other buildings such as Northchase on Six Forks Road and Time & Temperature on Glenwood Avenue. The firm has renovation plans to refurbish Trinity Place’s lobby and common areas and upgrade the landscaping. Tri Properties | NAI Carolantic will handle the leasing and management.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews


Read the Digital Editions

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  